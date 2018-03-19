Experience Makes all the difference
Jim Lacamp
Senior Vice President - Wealth Management
Senior Portfolio Manager
Jim Lacamp is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with MacroPortfolio Wealth Management at UBS Financial Services Inc. He has been in the investment management business since 1985 and is a graduate of Baylor University with a double degree in economics and finance.
You may have seen Jim as a frequent guest on CNBC, Fox News, or Fox Business. He and his partner, Pat Reddell, also a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS Financial Services Inc., have a long-running financial radio show in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Their show "Money-Sense" airs from 7:00 - 9:00 AM Central Time on 620 AM.
With a combined 64 years of experience, Jim and Pat are highly engaged in the financial markets. They bring a holistic approach to meeting their clients' needs; everything from financial planning to estate planning strategies and portfolio management.
Jim is active in the Fort Worth Community. He serves on the Board of the Presbyterian Night Shelter and the Fort Worth Club. Jim plays in a band, The Hardcore Troubadors. He is a devoted father to his two daughters, Ashley and Hannah.
Pat Reddell
Senior Vice President - Wealth Management
Senior Portfolio Manager
Pat Reddell began his career in the money management industry in 1983. In 1987, Pat formed a partnership with Jim Lacamp. Their team, MacroPortfolio Wealth Management, consists of six fully registered associates providing high net worth individuals, families, family offices and businesses a complete array of financial services. They specialize in all aspects of planning and investing while frequently working with CPAs, Attorneys, Bankers, Real Estate Professionals and other money managers to provide the highest level of service for their clients.
Pat is a co-host of the Money-Sense radio show. The show focuses on Global Macro Economics as well as financial planning and investments. Money-Sense can be heard each day in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex from 7:00 - 9:00 AM Central Time on 620 AM. Pat has been a nationally featured market analyst on America's News Radio Network and has provided analysis for television stations NBC, CBS and FOX in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. He has also provided the Fort Worth Star Telegram and Dallas Morning News with market commentary.
Pat graduated from the University of Arkansas with a B.S. Degree in Finance and an MBA. Pat currently serves on the board of the American Heart Association and has served on the board of the YMCA in Fort Worth. He has also been involved with "A Wish with Wings" via their home run matching program with the Fort Worth Cats baseball team. He has been married to his wife Cindy for 27 years and they have two children, Alex and Will.
Kristi Traylor, CRPS®
Wealth Strategy Associate
Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist (CRPS®)
Kristi began her career in the financial services industry in 1978. She received her Series 7 license in 1983 and began working with Jim and Pat in 1999. She helps develop proposals and asset allocation models to implement personalized investment strategies. Kristi is married with one daughter.
Sherie Wyatt
Senior Client Service Associate
Sherie is a Senior Registered Client Service Associate. She began her career in the financial services industry in 1995 and passed her Series 7 in 2001. Sherie has two children.
Matthew England
Wealth Planning Associate
CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™
As a Wealth Planning Analyst, Matt works with clients in creating customized and comprehensive financial plans. This process begins with an in-depth discovery phase where the team gets to know the client not only on a financial level, but a personal one as well. Discovering how clients really feel about money, what they want from it, and developing a strategy to maximize their financial goals is what sets our planning process apart.
Matt began his career in finance in 2007 with a bank consulting firm in Dallas and has been with UBS in Fort Worth for two years. As a Wealth Planning Analyst, he has the following credentials:
- CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™
- Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor
- FINRA-Registered General Securities Representative
- Registered Investment Advisor Representative
- Holds life insurance and variable annuity licenses
Matt grew up in Edmond, Oklahoma and graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in business. He is currently pursuing a master's degree in financial planning and lives in Fort Worth with his wife and two sons.
Daisy Cournan, CRPC®
Senior Client Service Associate
Daisy began her career in the financial industry in 2010 after receiving an M.B.A from Niagara University in New York. She is fully registered with the Series 7 and Series 66 and obtained the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) designation in 2017. Daisy joined UBS in September 2017 bringing her commitment to integrity and serving clients with excellence. Currently, she is involved in day-to-day operations, account administration, marketing and radio show for the team.
Daisy moved to Fort Worth from Buffalo, New York in 2017 with her husband, Kevin. She loves to cook and enjoys running, gym classes, hiking, home decorating and trying out different cuisines.
