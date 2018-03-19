Jim Lacamp is a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with MacroPortfolio Wealth Management at UBS Financial Services Inc. He has been in the investment management business since 1985 and is a graduate of Baylor University with a double degree in economics and finance.

You may have seen Jim as a frequent guest on CNBC, Fox News, or Fox Business. He and his partner, Pat Reddell, also a Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at UBS Financial Services Inc., have a long-running financial radio show in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Their show "Money-Sense" airs from 7:00 - 9:00 AM Central Time on 620 AM.

With a combined 64 years of experience, Jim and Pat are highly engaged in the financial markets. They bring a holistic approach to meeting their clients' needs; everything from financial planning to estate planning strategies and portfolio management.

Jim is active in the Fort Worth Community. He serves on the Board of the Presbyterian Night Shelter and the Fort Worth Club. Jim plays in a band, The Hardcore Troubadors. He is a devoted father to his two daughters, Ashley and Hannah.

Registered States:

AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, IN, KS, KY, MD, MI, MN, MO, NC, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, TX, VA, WV